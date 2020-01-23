Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King, etc

Bonds: The Ballad of the Brown King, etc

Laquita Mitchell (soprano), Noah Stewart (tenor), et al (Avie)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

CD_AV2413_bonds

Bonds
The Ballad of the Brown King*; To a Brown Girl Dead; Winter Moon; Three Dream Portraits
*Laquita Mitchell (soprano), Lucia *Bradford (mezzo-soprano), Noah Stewart (tenor), Ashley Jackson (harp); The Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra/Malcolm J Merriweather (baritone)
Avie AV2413   35:16 mins

When African-American composer Margaret Bonds studied at Northwestern University, the institution didn’t provide accommodation for black students or allow black women in its swimming pool. Most of Bonds’s works remain unpublished, so this release is a small step in the right direction. The main work is The Ballad of the Brown King, a Christmas cantata lasting 25 minutes to a text by Langston Hughes. Although it dates from 1954, this is the piece’s premiere recording. It is a very good one. The Ballad opens in pastoral mode, with hints of Vaughan Williams or Delius in the lissome string writing. The choral contributions draw palpably on the style of spirituals, without seeming derivative, and are affectionately shaped by conductor Malcolm J Merriweather. Expressive solo singing from tenor Noah Stewart and mezzo-soprano Lucia Bradford further enhances the warmly communicative qualities of the performance.

A clutch of songs by Bonds, all darker in tone and content, fills the brief running time of the disc out a little. They pique curiosity to hear more of this composer’s neglected music.

Terry Blain

Advertisement

You may also like

CD_4834080_Janacek_cmyk

Janáček: Glagolitic Mass; Sinfonietta, Taras Bulba & The Fiddler’s Child

CD_HMM902285_Britten_cmyk

Britten: Hymn to St Cecilia; Choral Dances from Gloriana; A Hymn to the Virgin; Five Flower Songs; A.M.D.G.

CD_4850509_Dvorak

Dvořák: Requiem, Biblical Songs, Te Deum

trionfi_200-c1c220a-8520a6e.jpg

Orff’s Trionfi Trilogy