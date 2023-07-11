Coleridge-Taylor

Choral Works: Now late on the Sabbath Day; Sea Drift etc.

London Choral Sinfonia/Michael Waldron; James Orford (organ)

Orchid Classics ORC 100247 91:10 mins (2 discs)

Despite renewed interest in Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s music, his choral works have been largely overlooked, a situation remedied by this splendid set conceived by the London Choral Sinfonia’s conductor, Michael Waldron. The two discs are respectively devoted to sacred and secular works. The soundworld of the former is, unsurprisingly, steeped in the Anglican choral tradition, though with a flair for harmonies that doubtless disconcerted some of Coleridge-Taylor’s contemporaries. His dramatic instincts are often readily apparent, and not just in the storytelling of ‘Now late on the Sabbath day’ with its sudden eruption of energy for the earthquake. There is a dynamism to his sacred choral writing, including its interplay with the organ, his approach sometimes confounding expectation, with a robustly triumphant, almost rambunctious conclusion to the Nunc Dimittis.

There are also more reflective pieces, especially among the unaccompanied secular works, such as the exquisite ‘Song of Proserpine’ and beautifully wistful ‘Summer is gone’. Aside from a few moments of imprecision in the upper voices, the London Choral Sinfonia are vibrant advocates for this alluring music. Organist James Orford gives adroit support in the sacred works and his attractive performances of the Three Short Pieces are spread throughout the set. He returns for the concluding ‘Viking Song’, one of Coleridge-Taylor’s greatest successes. While the jolly charms of this popular marching song are very much of its time, many of these pieces would, and should, make welcome additions to the repertoire of any choir. Christopher Dingle