Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Elgar: From the Bavarian Highlands
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Elgar: From the Bavarian Highlands

Bavarian Radio Choir/Howard Arman, et al (BR Klassik)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

CD_900522_Elgar

Elgar
From the Bavarian Highlands; Five Part-songs from the Greek Anthology, Op. 45; The Reveille, Op. 54; Spanish Serenade; Go, song of mine, etc.
Radoslaw Szulc, Julita Smoleń (violin); Bavarian Radio Choir/Howard Arman; Max Hanft (piano)
BR Klassik 900522   65:37 mins

Advertisement

A German choir performing Elgar’s partsongs in English? Doubts dissolve mere seconds into From the Bavarian Highlands, where the infectious pointing of dance rhythms in the opening song of the cycle, and the lilting playing of pianist Max Hanft, draw the listener effortlessly in.

At 50 voices, the Bavarian Radio Choir is fairly large, but shows a chamber-like delicacy of nuance in ‘False Love’, with open, airy vowels and intelligently contoured phrasing. The choir’s English conductor Howard Arman – currently in his fifth season as artistic director – clearly has much to do with this. ‘Lullaby’ is delightfully light-spirited, ‘The Marksman’ lusty without sacrificing the ensemble’s trademark warmth of tone and equitable balancing of voice parts.

In addition to the six Bavarian Highlands songs, there are 14 further settings. Of these, the a cappella Five Partsongs from the Greek Anthology are particularly successful, eliciting incisive, sharply insightful interpretations from the choir’s male voices. Three songs have parts for two violins – they add a playful, almost slinky counterpoint to ‘Spanish Serenade’ – and a further four are unaccompanied. These include the poignant ‘They Are at Rest’ and ‘The Prince of Sleep’, both given movingly restrained performances.

The choir’s English is immaculate and the booklet notes are informative, with full texts printed. Do not hesitate if you want to push your knowledge of Elgar into largely unfamiliar territory.

Advertisement

Terry Blain

Tags

You may also like

halle_200-b297cdd-a03e368.jpg

Alice Coote sings Elgar’s ‘Sea Pictures’

CD_SOMMCD2712_Elgar_cmyk

Various works by Elgar

Haydn: The Creation (Il Giardino Armonico) album reviews

Haydn: The Creation (Il Giardino Armonico)

CD_ONYX4206_Elgar

Elgar: Sea Pictures; The Music Makers