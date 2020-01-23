Haydn: Missa Cellensis

The Missa Cellensis (St Cecilia Mass) is a much earlier piece than the famous series of Masses Haydn wrote each year for the name-day of Princess Esterházy. He probably composed it in 1766, around the time he took up the position of Kapellmeister to the previous Prince Esterházy. Missa Cellensis is conceived on a scale so large as to make it unsuitable for liturgical use, and it wasn’t published in an unabridged form until as late as the 1950s. Like Mozart’s great Mass in C minor, it’s a work in which operatic arias rub shoulders with choral fugues in old-fashioned style. The Laudamus te is a coloratura soprano aria, very well sung here by Johanna Winkel; while the Domine Deus has the three lower soloists enter one by one, with spectacularly wide leaps for the bass, before they’re all heard together. The Qui tollis is a tragic piece in C minor, with a throbbing accompaniment rather like the tolling of bells, and vocal writing that verges on recitative style; the Et incarnatus est is another slow movement in the minor, this time in arioso style, and beginning with a long tenor solo which gives Benjamin Bruns the opportunity to shine.