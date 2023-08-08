Hensel

Lieder

Jennifer Parker, Stephanie Wake-Edwards (mezzo-soprano), Tim Parker-Langston (tenor), Jâms Coleman, Genevieve Ellis, Ewan Gilford (piano)

First Hand Records FHR148 82:25 mins

This recording is a labour of love and scholarship for tenor Tim Parker-Langston (full disclosure – I contributed to the crowd-funder). He spearheaded the project, co-produced the album, sang many of the songs and created the beautiful album artwork. The other contributors are similarly impressive individuals, with achievements both within and alongside song performance.

Whether such a valuable document of Lieder by such a gifted musician should still require such vast effort to be funded, is moot. I am grateful for it, especially for the premiere recordings. By the fourth song ‘Der Abendstern’, Hensel’s distinctive style emerges, especially with Ewan Gilford’s sensitive accompaniment. The Hölty settings at the album’s heart are simply gorgeous. It is exciting to hear familiar poems in Hensel’s settings, such as Goethe’s ‘An die Entfernte’ and ‘Über allen Gipfeln’, the latter tremendously moving in Stephanie Wake-Edwards and Jâms Coleman’s rendition. Overall, this is a highly useful chronological survey of Fanny Mendelssohn’s development, from her earliest Mozart-inspired forays to the experimental works before her premature death. Much of Langston-Parker’s singing is tender, though some pronunciation goes awry. The strophic songs could do with more imagination and colouristic variety; some, like ‘Auf der Wanderung’ could be more flirtatious, just as ‘Erwache Knab’ could be lighter.

Yes, there are vocal quibbles. Yes, the sound quality varies between songs. But the recording deserves five stars for vision and determination. It is well worth buying, not only to celebrate such enterprise, but to enjoy this truly beautiful music.

Natasha Loges