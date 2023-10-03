New Millennium (Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge)

New Millennium

Works by James MacMillan, Judith Weir, David Nunn et al

Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge/Andrew Nethsingha

Signum Classics SIGCD750 73:26 mins

You may have clocked Andrew Nethsingha as the choirmaster at King Charles III’s coronation, but before his Westminster appointment, he was director of music at St John’s College, Cambridge for 15 years. He shaped the choir into one of the most outstanding choral institutions in the land, and proved to be a revolutionary – he introduced female voices to the choir after 350 years of an all-male line-up. And his championing of new music has led to numerous commissions, some of which feature on this, one of his last recordings in Cambridge.

The album gives a remarkable overview of contemporary choral trends, from luminaries such as James MacMillan and Judith Weir to new commissions from promising young graduate talent. ‘O Give Thanks Unto The Lord’, the big-boned, obsessive opening piece by MacMillan shows off the impressive technical prowess of organist George Herbert, and there are notable instrumental contributions from violinist Alex Semple and flautist Anna Ryan. The choir’s musicianship is superb and its vocal balance perfectly calibrated; the textures vibrant and the sensuous beauty of the St John’s sound is expertly captured by Signum.

New Millennium demonstrates how young composers are expanding traditional notions of how music can interact with faith. David Nunn’s shimmering layers of electronic sounds, Abbie Betinis’s beguiling textural effects and Sophie Westbrooke’s numinous evocation of the natural world bring new dimensions to the sacred rituals of the Anglican service. A valuable addition to the choral library.

Ashutosh Khandekar