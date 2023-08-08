Palestrina: Choral Works, Vol. 9 (The Sixteen)

Palestrina

Vol. 9: Missa Ut re mi fa sol la; Song of Songs etc

The Sixteen/Harry Christophers

CORO COR16197 70:14 mins

The Sixteen’s survey of Palestrina’s choral music has been progressing since 2011. Though the intention is not to record every one of his sacred works, each volume is nicely centred upon a Mass together with motets related to particular saints or feast days.

Though nicely crafted, Palestrina’s works sometimes lack the harmonic adventurousness of (say) Victoria or the architectural poise of Byrd. Yet Harry Christophers directs the singers to the music’s strong points – in the Missa Ut re mi fa sol la, for example, he deftly negotiates the switches to triple time in the Gloria, the intensities of the Credo are shaped according to the narrative of the text, and in the Sanctus the clear strands of the polyphony are spun with utter confidence. There is boldness, too, in the motet on John the Evangelist, Hic est beatissmus, which, although not published in Palestrina’s lifetime, is a very accomplished work. Occasionally some pieces seem to strike the wrong mood – ‘Pulchra es’, in praise of beauty, lacks any vocal tenderness – but on their journey through Palestrina’s works The Sixteen have provided us with another surprising and delightful vista.

Anthony Pryer