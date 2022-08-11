  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Ravel: Cantates pour le Prix de Rome
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Ravel: Cantates pour le Prix de Rome

Véronique Gens, Vannina Santoni (soprano), Sophie Koch, Janina Baechle (mezzo-soprano), Julien Behr, Michael Spyres (tenor), Jacques Imbrailo (baritone); Chœur et Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire/Pascal Rophé (BIS)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Ravel
Cantates pour le Prix de Rome
Véronique Gens, Vannina Santoni (soprano), Sophie Koch, Janina Baechle (mezzo-soprano), Julien Behr, Michael Spyres (tenor), Jacques Imbrailo (baritone); Chœur et Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire/Pascal Rophé
BIS BIS-2582 (CD/SACD)   102:11 mins (2 discs)

Advertisement

Despite Bartók’s quip that ‘competitions are for horses, not for artists,’ budding French composers could not resist entering the Prix de Rome. This annual contest, requiring the submission of a fugue and chorus for the preliminary round, and a cantata for solo voices and orchestra on a prescribed text for the finalists, guaranteed considerable prestige to the winners. It’s hardly surprising that composers of the stature of Berlioz and Debussy made several attempts to secure the all-important first prize, whereas others, notably Saint-Saëns, Dukas and Messiaen, fared less well and were unable to pass all the necessary hurdles. Most scandalous of all was the treatment of Ravel, who won second prize with his cantata Myrrha in 1901, but failed to garner an award in the following years with Alcyone in 1902 and Alyssa in 1903; two years later he was even eliminated in the preliminary round.

That this official snub took place during the period when Ravel was establishing a formidable presence in the concert hall with Jeux d’eau, Shéhérazade and the String Quartet, might seem extraordinary. On the other hand, despite momentary sparks of genius in the chorus L’Aurore and in the vivid orchestral depiction of a storm in Alcyone, the works he composed for the competition owe far too much to the musical styles of Massenet, Borodin, Rimsky-Korsakov and even Gounod to justify serious comparison with these early masterpieces. Nonetheless, there is much to enjoy in this fascinating set which offers sensitive and refined orchestral playing, as well as especially outstanding vocal contributions from Véronique Gens and Michael Spyres.

Advertisement

Erik Levi

Authors

Levi_Erik_cmyk

Erik Levi

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Erik Levi is a journalist and critic for BBC Music Magazine and a visiting professor in music at Royal Holloway, University of London. He is a leading authority on the music of the 20th century, and has written books on the topic of music in the Nazi era, including 'Music in the Third Reich' (1994) and 'Music and the Nazis' (2010). He is also a regular broadcaster for BBC Radio 3 and is on the reviewing roster for International Piano Magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement