Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin (Davies/Middleton)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin (Davies/Middleton)

Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Joseph Middleton (piano) (Signum Classics)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

Published:

SIGCD697_Schubert

Schubert
Die schöne Müllerin
Iestyn Davies (countertenor), Joseph Middleton (piano)
Signum Classics SIGCD 697   64:22 mins

Advertisement

Countertenor Iestyn Davies celebrates his long association with St John’s, Cambridge with this recording of Schubert’s 1823 song cycle, exploring the sorrows of a love-lorn miller boy. The liner essay by eminent Schubertian Susan Youens links the songs to Wagnerian Eros and Thanatos, Blake and Chaucer, Goethe, minnesong and of course Schubert’s own illness. It’s a vast literary-musical landscape, but still, with already dozens of recordings of this monumental cycle, it is difficult to make new discoveries on such a well-trodden path. This highly polished performance from two superb musicians left me wanting a rawer characterisation of this mercurial, vulnerable protagonist.

Strophic songs, with their verbatim repetition of music over several verses, need a vivid, fluent realisation of poetry. Davies can sound a little too elegant and removed, with slightly anglicised German. In the faster songs, more percussive opening consonants and precise intonation are needed to convey the miller’s ebullience. The slower songs work beautifully; No. 4 ‘Danksagung an dem Bach’ and No. 18 ‘Trockne Blumen’ suit his approach perfectly, but in faster songs it is difficult to gain purchase on this silken-smooth surface. Middleton brings texture through his imaginative rendition of Schubert’s accompaniments. The recording quality is outstandingly clear.

Advertisement

Natasha Loges

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.