The Dark Night Has Vanished

Brahms and Schumann might be repertoire staples for any Lieder singer – Grieg too if Nordic inclinations obtain – but there are relatively few who have championed Josephine Lang, a protégée of Mendelssohn and prolific song composer. Undeterred, the 2017 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World picks up the gauntlet and in a recital probing love and loss she includes half a dozen songs; among them, the unpublished, early Gestern und Morgen – though the work of an 18-year-old, arguably one of the most persuasive of the group. For the rest, Morison picks from across Brahms’s output whilst opting for single sets when scaling Grieg and Schumann – Grieg’s Op. 48 a return to setting German after nearly a quarter of a century; Schumann’s Op. 90 a ‘tombeau’ for the poet Nikolaus Lenau (who, as it happens, was yet to die, and duly obliged when the tribute finally received its premiere).