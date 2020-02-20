Une soirée chez Berlioz

This disc is of considerable historical interest in giving us not only the sound of Berlioz’s own guitar, but nine of the arrangements he made in his youth for voice and guitar of music he liked. I can’t say these have enormous musical interest, and their blandness is brought into even sharper focus by being set against pieces by Berlioz himself, either, as with ‘Élégie en prose’, in their original version or, as with the piano piece L’idée fixe, in Liszt’s truculent fantasia on that theme from the Symphonie fantastique. These choices from his youth, beginning almost inevitably with ‘Plaisir d’amour’, need considerable nuancing from the singer in the way of colour and articulation, otherwise interest does flag. Stéphanie d’Oustrac is, for many music lovers, the Carmen of the present day and in the dramatic ‘Élégie en prose’ she shows why. But the pieces by Devienne, Dalayrac

et al don’t really suit her voice, calling as they do for one that is lighter and more flexible, and for an approach that at least tries to reflect the emotions behind the words, facile though these generally are.