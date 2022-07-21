  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Choral & Song
  4. Vaughan Williams: Pan’s Anniversary
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Vaughan Williams: Pan’s Anniversary

Mary Bevan, Sophie Bevan (soprano) et al; Choir of Clare College, Cambridge; Britten Sinfonia/William Vann (Albion)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Vaughan Williams
Pan’s Anniversary; Margery Wentworth*; Peace, Come Away; To Sleep! To Sleep!; Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis (arr. Burke)
Mary Bevan, Sophie Bevan (soprano), Jess Dandy (contralto), *Johnny Herford (baritone), Timothy West, Samuel West (speakers); Choir of Clare College, Cambridge; Britten Sinfonia/William Vann
Albion ALBCD054   71:48 mins

Advertisement

Despite its hasty creation early in 1905, Pan’s Anniversary – the most substantial work on this album of first recordings – includes several pointers to future developments. Vaughan Williams was tasked to replace the lost music to this Jacobean masque, originally created to honour James I of England in 1621. One result is the hymn ‘Pan is our all’, a not quite definitive version of Vaughan Williams’s Sine Nomine (‘For all the saints’) – only the stirring final ‘alleluia’ is missing. Gustav Holst helped meet the stringent deadline by arranging some of the Elizabethan dances; the new Pan’s premiere at Bancroft Gardens, Stratford-upon-Avon surely inspired Holst’s suggestion that his innovative chamber opera of 1909, Sāvitri, might likewise be performed out-of-doors. The vernal setting of that 1905 production with its costumed actors, dancers and musicians undoubtedly cast a spell. Stripped of these visual elements, and with Vaughan Williams not quite his fully-formed self, the masque seems more a worthy curiosity despite William Vann’s direction of his excellent musicians, with Timothy and Samuel West taking the spoken parts.

Of the three remaining all-VW works, while two are competent student works, Margery Wentworth for baritone solo is characteristic in its wistful, flowing modality. Timothy Burke’s choral arrangement of the Tallis Fantasia, though a welcome diversion during lockdown for the Chorus of the Northern Sinfonia, and well-performed here by the Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, is a poor substitute for the wonderful string sonorities of VW’s original.

Advertisement

Daniel Jaffé

Authors

daniel jaffe

Daniel Jaffé

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Daniel Jaffé has been associated with BBC Music Magazine since 2004 when he was the reviews editor, working in that post until he went freelance in 2011. Previously he was on the editorial teams of Classic CD and Gramophone. He is a specialist in both Russian and 20th-century British music.

Advertisement
Advertisement