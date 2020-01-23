Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1; Four Ballades

For good reason, performances of Brahms’s concertos usually employ someone on a podium, but not this account of the Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor. That’s because of the collaborative sense of trust so well established between the Royal Northern Sinfonia and Lars Vogt, the pianist soon to complete his five-year tenure as the orchestra’s music director. He may well have conducted the orchestral tuttis, but everything sounds like large-scale chamber music –

albeit with an orchestra smaller than usually heard in this repertoire. In addition to being perhaps a little more authentic, the size of the band allows for some very fleet-footed playing in the counterpoint of the finale. But the piano sound, which has Brahmsian weight but is never too weighty, is better captured by the engineers than that of the orchestra.