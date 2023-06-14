Bruch • Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto etc (Troussov)

Does anyone need to hear Bruch’s Scottish Fantasia ? This performance reminded me that only a movement or two is fit for purpose today, but at least ‘The Dusty Miller’ gets enlivening treatment, and what’s spirited in the finale has due panache. Kirill Troussov is an old-school virtuoso, larding the tone in true soloistic style, and since there isn’t much interest in Bruch’s orchestra, that’s fine. Yet the live recording means that the occasional rhythmic imprecision – some might call it freedom – and a passing dodginess in intonation, generally good, could have done with a patching tweak.

The test of success in the Tchaikovsky Concerto is how eager one is to sit through the straightforward first movement recap: despite the score in front of me, my mind wandered. Troussov does make characterful play with the centre of the movement, though, and his cadenza delivers the goods. But the necessary introspection is only to be found here in the second theme, while the ‘Canzonetta’ feels too knowing, and the woodwind which usually bring melancholy charm here are merely dutiful. With solid but not inspired orchestral playing under Christian Mandeal, it’s a performance you’d be happy to hear in the concert hall, but not worth preserving for posterity.

David Nice