  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Butterfly Lovers (Joshua Bell)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Butterfly Lovers (Joshua Bell)

Joshua Bell (violin); Singapore Chinese Orchestra/Tsung Yeh (Sony Classical)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

19658810972_bell_cmyk

Butterfly Lovers
Chen Gang/He Zhanhao: Butterfly Lovers; Massenet: Méditation; Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso; Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen
Joshua Bell (violin); Singapore Chinese Orchestra/Tsung Yeh
Sony Classical 19658810972   49:58 mins

Advertisement

Joshua Bell’s latest album brings together an iconic work of Chinese orchestral music and three thoroughly European violin showpieces presented with a delightful twist. Composed in 1959 by Chen Gang and He Zhanhao while students at Shanghai Conservatory, the ‘Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto conveys the legend of two lovers who, thwarted in life, are joined in death – transmuted into two butterflies. Drawing on melodies from a Chinese opera of the same name, as well as folk music, it has spawned numerous imitations, notably in film scores. Its seven sections create a structure that is distinctly episodic, but it is a work of irrepressible spirit, with rollicking faster sections and moments of heartfelt emotion, especially in Joshua Bell’s fervent new account.

Originally written for a Western symphony orchestra, here it is arranged by Yan Huichang and Ku Lap-Man for an orchestra of (mostly) Chinese instruments, in this case the excellent Singapore Chinese Orchestra. The apparent differences give a distinctive flavour to the textures, yet are often more subtle than might be expected. Saint-Saëns’s Introduction and Rondo capriccioso, Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs and Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen also gain wonderful new perspectives in arrangements for Chinese instruments. The vibrant performances from Bell and the Singaporeans, adroitly conducted by Tsung Yeh, capture an infectious sense of enjoyment in the music making.

Advertisement

Christopher Dingle

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.

Advertisement
Advertisement