Butterfly Lovers (Joshua Bell)

Butterfly Lovers

Chen Gang/He Zhanhao: Butterfly Lovers; Massenet: Méditation; Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso; Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen

Joshua Bell (violin); Singapore Chinese Orchestra/Tsung Yeh

Sony Classical 19658810972 49:58 mins

Joshua Bell’s latest album brings together an iconic work of Chinese orchestral music and three thoroughly European violin showpieces presented with a delightful twist. Composed in 1959 by Chen Gang and He Zhanhao while students at Shanghai Conservatory, the ‘Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto conveys the legend of two lovers who, thwarted in life, are joined in death – transmuted into two butterflies. Drawing on melodies from a Chinese opera of the same name, as well as folk music, it has spawned numerous imitations, notably in film scores. Its seven sections create a structure that is distinctly episodic, but it is a work of irrepressible spirit, with rollicking faster sections and moments of heartfelt emotion, especially in Joshua Bell’s fervent new account.

Originally written for a Western symphony orchestra, here it is arranged by Yan Huichang and Ku Lap-Man for an orchestra of (mostly) Chinese instruments, in this case the excellent Singapore Chinese Orchestra. The apparent differences give a distinctive flavour to the textures, yet are often more subtle than might be expected. Saint-Saëns’s Introduction and Rondo capriccioso, Massenet’s Méditation from Thaïs and Sarasate’s Zigeunerweisen also gain wonderful new perspectives in arrangements for Chinese instruments. The vibrant performances from Bell and the Singaporeans, adroitly conducted by Tsung Yeh, capture an infectious sense of enjoyment in the music making.

Christopher Dingle