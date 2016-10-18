Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. De Larrocha plays Beethoven and Mozart Piano Concertos

De Larrocha plays Beethoven and Mozart Piano Concertos

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

COMPOSERS: Ludwig van Beethoven,Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
LABELS: SWR Music
ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven • Mozart
WORKS: Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22; Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3*
PERFORMER: Alicia de Larrocha (piano); Radio Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR/Navarro; *SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg/Bour
CATALOGUE NO: SWR Music SWR 19006 CD (1977/86)

Advertisement

Although invariably associated with the music of her Spanish homeland, De Larrocha was also a stylish classicist with a cantabile elegance and velvet tone that tend to lack sparkle here. 

Advertisement

Julian Haylock

Tags

You may also like

CD_Liszt_BIS2100.cmyk_-8cde539-36bbb59.jpg

Alexandre Kantorow: Liszt Piano Concertos

CD_Vivaldi_88875076722_cmyk-bf813ca-57fa115.jpg

Nigel Kennedy: Vivaldi’s The New Four Seasons

tryon_365-ec30871-e39ebac.jpg

Valerie Tryon plays a programme of French works with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

RE_4825073_Mendelssohn_cmyk-0288043-ff0cd08.jpg

Salvatore Accardo performs Violin Concertos in E minor & D minor by Mendelssohn