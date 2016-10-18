De Larrocha plays Beethoven and Mozart Piano Concertos

COMPOSERS: Ludwig van Beethoven,Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

LABELS: SWR Music

ALBUM TITLE: Beethoven • Mozart

WORKS: Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 22; Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3*

PERFORMER: Alicia de Larrocha (piano); Radio Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR/Navarro; *SWR Sinfonieorchester Baden-Baden und Freiburg/Bour

CATALOGUE NO: SWR Music SWR 19006 CD (1977/86)

Although invariably associated with the music of her Spanish homeland, De Larrocha was also a stylish classicist with a cantabile elegance and velvet tone that tend to lack sparkle here.

Julian Haylock