Infinite Bach

Christian Svarfvar (violin); London Philharmonic Orchestra/Johan Ullén (Rubicon)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

RCD1053_Bach

JS Bach/Johan Ullén
Violin Concertos
Christian Svarfvar (violin); London Philharmonic Orchestra/Johan Ullén
Rubicon RCD 1053   56:32 mins

Max Richter’s re-compositions of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons inspired violinist Christian Svarfvar to ask Johan Ullén for similar reworkings of Bach. The result falls between two stools: when Bach’s harmonic structure is preserved, the music has direction and purpose; otherwise it can fall into note-spinning.

The E major Concerto’s first movement begins not at the beginning but with material from later on – which then doesn’t go anywhere. When we do get a sizeable chunk of pretty much unmediated Bach, it comes as a breath of fresh air. The slow movement starts more promisingly, taking Bach’s pauses in the orchestral texture as a jumping-off point, but then becomes soupily romantic, with soaring violin lines – not always completely secure – and lush harmonies which become increasingly anonymous.

The tendency to build up dynamics in repeated phrases to reach a climax at the end of movements, or its opposite, the slow fade, are other fingerprints. Ullén mentions the influence of pop, minimalism and film music – all of which too often overpower Bach. Taking small cells of existing music to create something new has an honourable pedigree, but this is like fake Baroque background music for a film.

Martin Cotton

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.