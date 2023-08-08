JS Bach: Harpsichord Concertos

JS Bach

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D, BWV 1050; Harpsichord Concertos BWV 1053 & 1056; Concerto for Harpsichord & Two Recorders, BWV 1057

The Hanover Band/Andrew Arthur (harpsichord)

Signum Classics SIGCD764 68:34 mins

This recording completes The Hanover Band’s survey of Bach’s concertos for solo harpsichord with ensemble. Additionally, this second volume includes the Fifth Brandenburg Concerto whose concertino writing for harpsichord and sparkling first movement solo makes its presence apposite in the present company.

Andrew Arthur enlivens Bach’s scores with clearly articulated solo playing and conversational dialogue with the instrumental group. This is especially important in the Brandenburg where the keyboard shares the limelight with traverso flute and violin. Rachel Brown and Theresa Caudle respectively contribute to a well-balanced texture which is especially rewarding in the essentially trio sonata Affettuoso in B minor, their account eloquently poised, gently and reflectively spoken.

The other concerto requiring woodwind is BWV 1057, Bach’s arrangement of Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, the virtuosic, often dazzling solo violin writing of the original transferred, reshaped and allocated to the harpsichord. Andrew Arthur here and throughout rises to the occasion, joined by Rachel Brown and Rachel Beckett (recorders) and the Hanover Band’s unanimous string ensemble.

The two remaining concertos, in E major and F minor fare well in these capable hands. Both pieces are thought to have their origins in music for a woodwind instrument and violin, respectively. Just occasionally I sensed a barely discernible rhythmic stiffness but my overall experience is one of wholehearted enjoyment. I should add that the recording is dedicated to the memory of Caroline Brown, the orchestra’s founder and artistic director.

Nicholas Anderson