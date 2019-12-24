JS Bach: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2, etc

Listening to these deftly phrased, acutely sensitive, engagingly supple performances from Kati Debretzeni and 12 members of the English Baroque Soloists is to be reminded how far we have come in just a few decades regarding our understanding of this extraordinary music. Even as comparatively recently as the 1960s and ’70s, Bach’s concertos were invariably sounded with a well-upholstered, espressivo cantabile derived from the 19th-century tradition. It was this bold interpretative approach that seemed to define at the time how all canonic masterpieces (whatever their cultural provenance) should sound, and which proved perhaps the greatest obstacle to the initial acceptance of historically-informed practice (HIP). When played on an appropriate scale and in a manner closer to the kind of sounds Bach originally envisaged, the emotional impact of his music sounded (ironically) to many as though it had in some way been diminished.