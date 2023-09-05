Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 11-15; Oboe Concerto

Mozart

Piano Concertos Nos 11, 13*†; Oboe Concerto**

*Roman Borisov (piano), **Gabriel Pidoux (oboe); †ORF Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien; Mozarteumorchester Salzburg/Howard Griffiths

Alpha Classics ALPHA991 68:44 mins

The sixth in a series of recordings devoted to gifted young soloists, this release certainly means well. Its featured youngsters are the pianist Roman Borisov and the oboist Gabriel Pidoux, the first in two of Mozart’s smallish-scale masterpieces K413 and K415, and the second in the gorgeous K314. Both soloists give finely wrought performances with crystalline touch (the pianist), mellifluous legato (the oboist), unfailingly musical phrasing and seamless ensemble with the conductor Howard Griffiths.

Imagine, however, that these concertos are precious relics being carefully unwrapped from cotton wool, and you get some idea of the general approach; these seem primarily reverential and obedient interpretations, possibly even refining Mozart to a degree that goes beyond what’s in his best interests. Dynamics chiefly vary between mezzo-piano and mezzo-forte, while the ORF Radio-Sinfonieorchester Wien plays so modestly in the piano concertos that it approaches prudishness. Even in the oboe concerto with the slightly livelier Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, there’s little to suggest the exuberance of the youthful Mozart, and while everything is in place, the performances rather fail to ignite.

Compare the piano concertos, for example, to Robert Levin’s recordings with the OAE and Christopher Hogwood, and the contrast comes bowling out; perhaps it is the difference between playing our respect for Mozart and playing the life-force that powers it behind the notes on the page.

That’s not to blame the young soloists, however – both richly deserve plaudits – or the recorded sound quality, which is excellent.

Jessica Duchen