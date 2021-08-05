Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 17
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 17

Olga Pashchenko (piano); Il Gardellino (Alpha Classics)

Our rating 
3.0 out of 5 star rating 3.0

Published:

ALPHA726_Mozart

Mozart
Piano Concertos: Nos 9 ‘Jeunehomme’ & 17
Olga Pashchenko (piano); Il Gardellino
Alpha Classics ALPHA726   63:12 mins

Advertisement

The Jeunehomme Concerto opens with crisp sonorities from both orchestra and fortepiano, fitting well with the brisk tempo. But as the performance goes on, some aspects become mannered, especially the manipulation of the basic pulse, which often causes a momentary loss of direction. Olga Pashchenko’s touch can sometimes be aggressive, and this has an unsettling effect in the Andantino, as does her propensity for a rubato that sits uneasily with the simple beauty of Mozart’s melodic line. The final rondo is the most successful movement, with elegance in the minuet episode, although there’s still a little loss of drive in the otherwise nimble prestosections.

Pashchenko adds some discreet decorations to the opening tutti in the later G major Concerto, where she uses a different instrument, more homogeneous in tone, if sometimes too heavily attacked in the bass. This leaps out at times in the Andante, which is otherwise graced with some lovely wind playing, spinning long lines which the soloist doesn’t always emulate. Her use of the moderator to produce a more veiled sound at key moments is well judged though. Again the finale comes off best, with characterful variations, and some especially striking horn calls in the culminating Presto.

Advertisement

Martin Cotton

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Social networks

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.