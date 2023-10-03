Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 24 (Lars Vogt)

Mozart

Piano Concertos Nos 9 & 24

Orchestre de Chambre de Paris/Lars Vogt (piano)

Ondine ODE 1414-2 61:22 mins

Advertisement MPU reviews

Some recordings acquire extra significance due to the circumstances in which they are made. This is one of them. It is the last concerto recording by Lars Vogt before his tragic death of cancer in 2022, aged 51, and it would not be possible to consider it without the resonance of that. He was already ill at the time, but maintained an attitude that mingled honesty, determination and an enhanced appreciation of the joy of music-making. All this and more comes through in this cherishable pair of Mozart concertos with the Orchestre de chambre de Paris, of which he was artistic director.

The two works form a fine contrast. The E flat concerto, K271 (the subtitle ‘Jeunehomme’/Young Man a twisted version of ‘Jenamy’, the surname of the young female pianist for whom it was written) is music of irrespressible, heart-on-sleeve emotion, while K491 in C minor is dramatic and sophisticated, the woodwind virtually serving as supplementary soloists, especially in the slow movement.

Vogt’s ensemble with his attentive orchestra is close-knit, while at the piano there’s not a hint of compromise, nor need for any. He sounds on top form, with his typically vivid articulation and sparkling touch, while his generously lyrical phrasing incorporates unfailing attention to detail. The compact orchestra is slender and eloquent, its balance well judged. The warm recorded sound enhances the clarity and intimacy.

When he did the Mendelssohn concertos shortly before, Vogt remarked that music is ‘a fantastic healing agent for the soul’. This Mozart stands as testimony to that.

Advertisement MPU reviews

Jessica Duchen