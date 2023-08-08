Patientia (Sara Övinge)

Patientia

Kjetil Bjerkestrand: Violin Concerto No. 1 ‘Patientia’; Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 2 ‘The American Four Seasons’

Sara Övinge (violin); Norwegian Chamber Orchestra/Edward Gardner

Lawo Classics LWC1255 69:10 mins

Advertisement

Unlike Max Richter (Four Seasons Recomposed, 2012) and Anna Meredith (Anno, 2018) who weave actual Vivaldi snippets with original material throughout their respective reimaginings of the Baroque masterpiece, Glass’s The American Four Seasons allows the listener to choose their own spring. Violinist Sara Övinge has updated the 2009 concerto: a synthesiser takes on the role of continuo, offering a subtler timbre to the original harpsichord used in Robert McDuffie’s first performances. The eight undefined movements are imbued with drama; Övinge pirouettes across an otherwise plodding first movement, twiddling the repetitive melodies of the third and speeding through the grand finale. The Norwegian Chamber Orchestra, conducted by her husband Edward Gardner, are briskly supportive throughout.

The synthesiser-string ensemble format is reflected in the companion concerto Patientia, named after the last movement of Kjetil Bjerkestrand’s new piece (this is its premiere recording). While Glass’s electronic elements remain immiscible like an oil and vinegar dressing, Bjerkestrand’s language is better integrated. There are some moments, such as ‘En & tyve’, that don’t feel like a violin concerto at all, perhaps due to the Norwegian composer’s broader cross-genre experience. Pacy, repeated motifs and catchy, fragmented melodies are contrasted with electronic humming landscapes.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson