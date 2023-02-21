Prokofiev: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2

The name of Milstein is legendary in Prokofiev owing to Nathan’s recordings; Maria may be no relative, but she comes from a musical family of Moscow origins, and her delivery here is high, lucid and bright. Neither concerto begins with quite what I hope to hear; the shimmering mystery of the First and the sombre, unaccompanied low register of the Second perhaps need a touch more atmosphere, a bit less knowingness: the first impression is of a talent more geared to the violinistic than the vocal. But there are evolutions: the second and third appearances of the ethereal theme of the First Concerto are magically done, with special recorded focus on the harp’s crucial contribution, and in the later G minor Concerto, a slow movement melody that’s detached at first rather than serenely otherworldly suddenly takes on a supernatural quality in its piano return; the way Prokofiev kills his darling is spookily guided to the grave of solo clarinet and double bass.