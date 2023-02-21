  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Prokofiev: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Prokofiev: Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2

Maria Milstein (violin); Phion Orchestra/Otto Tausk (Channel Classics)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

Prokofiev
Violin Concertos Nos 1 & 2
Maria Milstein (violin); Phion Orchestra/Otto Tausk
Channel Classics CCS45223   48:28 mins

The name of Milstein is legendary in Prokofiev owing to Nathan’s recordings; Maria may be no relative, but she comes from a musical family of Moscow origins, and her delivery here is high, lucid and bright. Neither concerto begins with quite what I hope to hear; the shimmering mystery of the First and the sombre, unaccompanied low register of the Second perhaps need a touch more atmosphere, a bit less knowingness: the first impression is of a talent more geared to the violinistic than the vocal. But there are evolutions: the second and third appearances of the ethereal theme of the First Concerto are magically done, with special recorded focus on the harp’s crucial contribution, and in the later G minor Concerto, a slow movement melody that’s detached at first rather than serenely otherworldly suddenly takes on a supernatural quality in its piano return; the way Prokofiev kills his darling is spookily guided to the grave of solo clarinet and double bass.

The nearly-equal role played by the other instrumentalists is characterful at every turn; I’d never heard of Phion, otherwise the Orchestra of Gelderland & Overijssel, though quality was assured by its conductor Otto Tausk’s previous recording of these concertos with the enchanting Rosanne Philippens. In league with a crystal-clear recording, the originality of Prokofiev’s scoring is paramount (especially in the lean, Stravinsky-plus scoring of No. 2). The measure is short, though. Outstanding recent recordings have given essential bonuses – the Solo Vioin Sonata from Vadim Gluzman, the same sonata and the Five Melodiesfrom Philippens.

David Nice

Advertisement

Authors

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

David Nice

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

David Nice is a regular critic and writer for BBC Music Magazine and contributor for BBC Radio 3. He is a former music critic of The Guardian and The Sunday Correspondent and is an expert in Russian music, having released an in-depth biography of Prokofiev for Yale University Press in 2003. Nice has also published studies of Richard Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Stravinsky and the history of opera.

Advertisement
Advertisement