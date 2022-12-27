  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Rebecca Saunders: Skin etc
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Rebecca Saunders: Skin etc

Christian Dierstein, Dirk Rothbrust (percussion); Juliet Fraser (soprano); Klangforum Wien; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Enno Poppe; Quatuor Diotima (NMC)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Rebecca Saunders
Void*; Unbreathed**; Skin†
*Christian Dierstein, Dirk Rothbrust (percussion); †Juliet Fraser (soprano); †Klangforum Wien; *Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra/Enno Poppe; **Quatuor Diotima
NMC NMCD263   70:20 mins

Advertisement

Scraping strings; the hum of Japanese singing bowls; silence – Rebecca Saunders explores the sculptural properties of sound, focusing on contrasting and complementary timbre rather than traditional harmony.

Unbreathed may only be her second string quartet – following 2012’s Fletch – but its whispered notes and unexpected outbursts reveal Saunders’s mastery of the form, following the legacy left by Beethoven and Bartók. The one-movement work sets up a restricted parameter around the middle register D; dedicatees Quatuor Diotima riot in this prison cell, but it is the cello that opens the door, bringing fresh space that allows the music to gasp a fleeting breath.

In Void non-traditional percussion – such as aluminium flower pots – injects colour into Saunders’s already-distinctive sonic palette. Percussionists Christian Dierstein and Dirk Rothbrust offer phrases into the space created by the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra. The shifting textures are occasionally interrupted by instrumental outbursts – a reference to the voices in Samuel Beckett’s 13 Texts For Nothing (1947-52).

Juliet Fraser is the spiralling soloist in Skin; swaggering between feverish virtuosity, muttered musings and penetrating trills, the soprano works wonderfully with 13 members of Klangforum Wien, led by Bas Wiegers.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement