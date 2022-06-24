  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Concerto
  4. Richard Birchall • Mozart: Clarinet Concerto etc
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Richard Birchall • Mozart: Clarinet Concerto etc

Michael Collins (clarinet); Wigmore Soloists; Philharmonia Orchestra/Robin O’Neill (BIS)

Our rating 
5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

Published:

Richard Birchall • Mozart
Mozart: Clarinet Concerto; Clarinet Quintet; Richard Birchall: Clarinet Concerto
Michael Collins (clarinet); Wigmore Soloists; Philharmonia Orchestra/Robin O’Neill
BIS BIS-2647 (CD/SACD)   81:37 mins

Advertisement

Until recently, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto and Quintet were generally played on the ‘A’ instrument (rather than the standard B-flat clarinet). However, the works were originally intended for the basset clarinet, a member of the clarinet family favoured by Mozart’s friend Anton Stadler. Having already recorded the concerto using both the de-facto clarinet (DG) and the basset (Chandos), Collins gives the old war horse another trot around the paddock in this glorious new album, released to coincide with the clarinettist’s 60th-birthday celebrations. As clarinettist-conductor, Collins leads the Philharmonia in a particularly ravishing Rondo.

In the Quintet, Collins is joined by newly formed ensemble Wigmore Soloists, the crème de la crème of chamber players who in this beautifully produced interpretation take the much-loved piece to new heights. Collins elicits a delicious, resonant tone throughout; the clarinet is never upstaged by its string quartet partner.

The basset (not to be confused with the bass clarinet) is having a belated comeback. Clarinettist-composer Mark Simpson is a keen supporter (he commissioned Simon Holt’s Joy Beast), Thomas Adès gave it a starring role in Alchymia and now Richard Birchall adds his colourful concerto to the repertoire. Written specially for Collins, Birchall’s concerto takes its inspiration from Escher’s endless staircases and, perhaps, the Schumanns’ love of ciphers: the first clarinet motif features the sequence E flat – C – B – E, which in German notation spells out Es – C – H – E. The lyrical second movement culminates in a virtuosic finale; Collins dazzles in the snappy, spiralling melodies.

Advertisement

Claire Jackson

Authors

Claire Jackson

Social networks

Journalist and Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Journalist Claire Jackson regularly writes for BBC Music Magazine and Opera Now, and the Big Issue. She has also written for Country Life and Pianist, as well as industry titles including Classical Music and International Arts Manager. She is also a former editor of International Piano (2011-15) and Muso (2008-11), an alternative classical music magazine that was distributed throughout conservatoires in the UK and the US.

Advertisement
Advertisement