Saint-Georges

Violin Concertos, Opp 2 & 7

Fumika Mohri (violin); Czech Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra Pardubice/Michael Halász

Naxos 8.574452 76:54 mins

Arguably, this is where it all began. Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges made his public debut as a virtuosic violin soloist in 1772 presenting his own Violin Concertos in G and D, published as his Op. 2. Already famous as a fencer and athelete of exceptional agility, it is with these works that his prodigious skills as a performer became apparent beyond his musical peers. As with other music by Saint-Georges, these concertos, and the Op. 7 pair that partner them on this recording, reflect the taste and refinement of French style galant. To that can be added a distinctive elan to the solo lines, including rapid flourishes and a penchant for rising to the stratosphere that eclipses anything found in Mozart’s concertos. Crucially, whereas Saint-Georges generally follows the Parisian predilection for instrumental works with two upbeat movements, these concertos feature poignant slow movements.

Japanese violinist Fumika Mohri is certainly up to the challenges of Saint-Georges’s solo parts, effortlessly leaping to and from her crystalline upper register, while she is affecting in the slow movements, notably the beautifully wistful Adagio of the A major Concerto. She is given solid support by the Czech Chamber Philharmonic Orchestra Pardubice under Michael Halász. There is vigour where needed, but, hampered by boomy sound, there’s a paucity of the flair that really brings to life repertoire from this period. Naxos should be applauded for their sustained advocacy of Saint-Georges, but these performances will hopefully not be the last word on this music.

Christopher Dingle