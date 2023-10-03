SamBach (Linus Roth)

SamBach

JS Bach: Violin Concerto in E major; plus works by Villa-Lobos, Jobim, Barroso et al

Linus Roth (violin); Orquestra Johann Sebastian Rio

Evil Penguin EPRC 0055 64:44 mins

German Violinist Linus Roth’s colourful collaboration with the Brazilian Orquestra Johann Sebastian Rio stands in testament to the wealth of inspiration we continue to derive from JS Bach’s music. Given Bach’s love of the dance, this foray into the land of Samba offers the listener a peculiar and innovative musical journey.

The opening interpretation of Bach’s E major violin concerto treads an inoffensive path between current offerings on modern violin and those which are historically informed, but the remaining 11 tracks are another matter. Violist Ivan Zandonade, from the orchestra, has arranged music by fellow Brazilians, including well-known pieces by Villa-Lobos, Jobim and Barroso. Given the quality and appeal of Zandonade’s work it is disappointing that he receives scant mention in the liner notes.

Roth’s powerful portrayal of Villa-Lobos’s familiar Ária (Cantilena), from the Bachianas Brasileiras captures something of the sound of the theremin, enhancing this wordless vocalise. Made famous by the late Astrud Gilberto, her husband’s ‘Girl from Ipanema’ and Marcos Valle’s ‘Summer Samba’ allow Roth to present more of his wide timbral palette. His portamento and vibrato in Barroso’s ‘Brazil’ are simply delightful, as is the combination of solo violin, strings and Brazilian percussion in Valente’s ‘Brasil Pandeiro’. The technical assurance and improvisatory feel Roth bring to the choros, Azevedo’s ‘Little Brazilian’ and de Abreu’s ‘Tico Tico’, calls to mind Stéphane Grappelli’s own mastery. Roth and his 1703 Stradivarius certainly shine in this emblematic selection of Brazilian Samba.

Ingrid Pearson