Shostakovich: Cello Concertos Nos 1 & 2

Pairing Shostakovich’s cello concertos, both dedicated to Mstislav Rostropovich and premiered by him in 1959 and 1966 respectively, has become commonplace on recordings. To feature them in the same concert may be unique, but it makes sense, being a more varied journey than the one to be found in the two violin concertos. The greater part of the live intensity and atmosphere is to be found in the magnificent ensembles and (more often) solos of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra players under the ever-reliable Lawrence Foster. Wind and horn especially sound wonderful in Katowice’s much-praised orchestra, with plenty of air around the instruments but also much immediacy. A bit too much, perhaps, as Coppey launches mezzo forte rather than piano into the quest of the First Concerto. At the opposite extreme, too, the best interpreters tend to find more tearing intensity.