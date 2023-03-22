Telemann: Violin Concertos, Vol. 8 (Elizabeth Wallfisch)

Telemann

Violin Concertos, Vol. 8: Concerto-Suite, TWV 55:g8; Double Violin Concertos, TWV 52:B2 & 52:G2; Double Violetta Concerto, TWV 52:G3; Triple Concerto in F

Susan Carpenter-Jacobs, Asako Takeuchi, Naomi Burrill (violin), Raquel Massadas (violetta); The Wallfisch Band/Elizabeth Wallfisch (violin, violetta)

CPO 777 882-2 60:44 mins

Advertisement

This volume of the Wallfisch Band’s survey of Telemann’s violin concertos maintains the high level of the previous releases. As sometimes previously the album features an ouverture-suite, in which two violins play a solo part, as well as three concertos for two violins and a fourth for three violins. This last-mentioned is the best-known item here coming from the second production of Telemann’s ambitious instrumental anthology Musique de Table. Handel was among the publication’s subscribers, as listeners may surmise from passages in this concerto. Elizabeth Wallfisch, as ever, gives a lightly bowed and warmly coloured performance.

The concertos for two violins possess attractive features, even if they do not qualify for positions on the highest Parnassian slopes. An interesting departure from the instrumental norm lies in the scoring for two solo violettas in the second of the G major concertos. They are thought to correspond with the small French violas of the time. The most arresting moments of the B flat Concerto occur in its dissonant opening chord, and ensuing solo violin recitative.

The Ouverture-Suite in G minor offers the listener a wealth of variety in a sequence featuring a finely sustained Passacaglia. The ornaments and carefully crafted inflections demonstrated by these players are a delight. Warmly commended.

Advertisement

Nicholas Anderson