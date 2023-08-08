Discovering Mendelssohn (Christian Li)

Discovering Mendelssohn

Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto*; Rondo capriccioso in E, Op. 14 etc; Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 21 in E minor, K304; plus works by JS Bach and Schubert

Christian Li (violin), James Baillieu (piano); *Melbourne Symphony Orchestra/Andrew Davis

Decca 485 3987 68:39 mins

Christian Li, aged about 15, is a gifted young violinist with a gorgeous sound and an engaging sense of passion. In a programme that on paper looks cleverly themed around Mendelssohn and his influences, he’s supported by a team of friendly luminaries. Sadly, however, much of the content seriously misfires. Mendelssohn and co have nothing to do with gloop, but this recording seems marinaded in it.

The arrangements that involve harp or guitar are particularly tooth-rotting, especially On Wings of Song, in which the recorded sound quality is bass-laden – maybe aiming for a pop market? The Rondo capriccioso, originally for piano solo, works well on the violin, but the introduction gets some ridiculously soupy rubato.

The Concerto sounds as if Li may perhaps not be experienced enough at working with orchestras to quite pull it off. The first movement’s second theme almost grinds to a halt, the finale plods and the ensemble sometimes seems a hair’s breadth away from falling apart. The Mozart E minor Sonata lets in some fresh air largely thanks to James Baillieu’s sympathetic, intelligent piano playing – until the second movement’s central section reverts inexplicably to mawkish treacle.

The recorded sound has much to answer for. The acoustic of the Australian hall (two different venues are involved) veers towards swimming-pool resonance and some pieces are so closely miked that you can hear the soloist’s breath, which proves critically intrusive in what used to be Bach’s ‘Erbarme dich’.

Jessica Duchen