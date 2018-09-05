Fritz Wunderlich performs works by Beethoven, Haydn and R Strauss

COMPOSERS: Beethoven,Haydn,R Strauss

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Fritz Wunderlich

WORKS: Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte; Haydn: Scottish and Welsh folk songs*; R Strauss: Lieder†

PERFORMER: Heinrich Schmidt (piano); *Walter Weller (violin); *Ludwig Beinl (cello); †Bavarian Radio SO/Koetsier

CATALOGUE NO: 482 6526 (1962/63)

Few performances of An die ferne Geliebte are as guilelessly beautiful. Haydn’s Scottish and Welsh Folksongs are animated and engaging, with a selection of Strauss Lieder as dessert.

Anna Piccard