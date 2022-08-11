Bartók: Piano Works, Vol. 5 (Andreas Bach)

Bartók

Piano Solo Works, Vol. 5: Bartók-Reschofsky Piano Method – excerpts; Mikrokosmos

Andreas Bach (piano); with Aliya Iskhakova (mezzo-soprano)

Hanssler Classics HC21011 188 mins (3 discs)

Andreas Bach’s heroic traversal of Bartók’s output for solo piano continues into its fifth volume, which consists primarily of the sizeable marvel that is Mikrokosmos. First comes the composer’s contributions to the Bartók-Reschofsky Piano Method, which starts at the very beginning. Whether that is a very good place to start is another matter as far as a recording is concerned. This early method (written in 1913) is not really designed for listening. On the one hand, perhaps this can help to spark reflection on where ‘completism’ can draw the line. On the other hand, there is a certain fascination in discovering how a composer as extraordinary (and a pianist as fine) as Bartók recommended first setting finger to keyboard.

Mikrokosmos is designed for beginners, rising in complexity from the first book to the sixth, but its numerous short pieces also form a fabulous compendium of Hungarian folksong style and other national styles. Where called for, Bach presents them not only in piano solo versions, but others for two pianos, or for voice and piano (‘Song of the Fox’ is one example); for the latter he is joined by mezzo-soprano Aliya Iskhakova, whose contribution is strong and enjoyable, and in the two-piano pieces he multi-tracks, playing both parts himself. Even if the early exercises come out with rather dogged rhythms and exaggerated first beats, his performing style in some ways follows the books’ progressive complexity in emotional terms as well as technical, which makes it pretty much unimpeachable.

Jessica Duchen