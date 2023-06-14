Debussy: Préludes, Book 1 etc (Gasparian)

Debussy

Préludes, Book I; Estampes; Images for Orchestra – Rondes de Printemps (arr. Gasparian)

Jean-Paul Gasparian (piano)

Naïve V7958 64:33 mins

The booklet note begins: ‘Although he never pursued a solo career, Debussy was a gifted pianist who impressed his contemporaries with the gentleness and depth of his touch.’ Indeed – and while there are many different ways of approaching the piano music, it makes sense to stay at least reasonably close to Debussy’s example. For most of this release, that isn’t how Jean-Paul Gasparian does it.

He seems to think that he does, to judge from his booklet note interview, where he speaks of his search for ‘something evocative and immaterial’ suited to ‘the range of moods, colours and timbres that make up the Debussyan universe.’ But he also mentions that he and his technical team were constantly adjusting microphone positions and the piano itself, and that’s a telling clue to how much these interpretations have been over-thought. Throughout the Préludes the piano tone is predominantly hard-edged, and the recorded balance gallingly close. The gentle appeal of ‘La fille aux cheveux de lin’ or the poignancy of ‘Des pas sur la neige’ are not captured; compensating factors, like the genuine grandeur of ‘La Cathédrale engloutie’, are rare.

When we reach Estampes, ‘Pagodes’ at last conveys a Debussyan feeling of freedom (and is given a kinder recorded balance), but the rainwashed scene of ‘Jardins sous la pluie’ is depicted with a drivenness that’s almost severe. The transcription by Gasparian’s father of the orchestral Rondes de printemps brightens the picture a little. This is a real addition to the Debussy keyboard repertoire, and Gasparian delivers its intricate inner part-writing with clarity and skill.

Malcolm Hayes