Handel

8 Great Harpsichord Suites, HWV 426-33; Chaconne, HWV 435

Asako Ogawa (harpsichord)

First Hand Records FHR142 135:32 mins (2 discs)

Handel published his eight Suites de Pièces de Clavecin in November 1720. They show careful attention to detail, doubtless because, in the composer’s own words ‘Surrepticious and incorrect copies of them had got abroad.’ The Suites contain both newly composed pieces and others belonging to an earlier period, mainly in Hamburg. After years of comparative neglect by recording companies, there seems to be renewed interest in these unfailingly delightful works.

Although the Suites loosely follow the conventional French dance suite pattern, there is a marked degree of freedom, most notable in the presence of rewardingly developed fugues, Italianate allegros, a robust ouverture in the French manner, a passacaille, and the much-loved Air and Variations, affectionately known as ‘The Harmonious Blacksmith’. Asako Ogawa explores the rich variety of styles with rhythmic suppleness and a lively feeling for characterisation. Her extrovert gestures are spontaneous and authoritative, qualities which greatly enhance the two sets of Air and Variations, while the ‘Allemande’ of the E minor Suite provides her with an opportunity for reflective playing. This movement is preceded by a fugal Allegro of substantial proportions to which Ogawa responds with robust clarity.

Ogawa also includes Handel’s later splendid Chaconne in G major, HWV 435, whose origins probably date back to Hamburg. Here she persuasively conveys her wide-ranging expressive vocabulary, from introspection to brilliant virtuosity. Recorded sound is vibrant, allowing for every characteristic nuance of the Dulcken model and its selected tuning to be savoured.

Nicholas Anderson