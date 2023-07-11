Handel’s Attick – Music For Solo Clavichord

Works by Arne, Ebner, Froberger, Handel, Kerll, D Scarlatti, Weckmann and Zachow

Julian Perkins (clavichord)

Deux-Elles DXL1191 75:33 mins

The title of this album is inspired by an event recorded by Handel’s first biographer John Mainwaring. Handel’s father wanted his son to study law, but was so alarmed by his insatiable appetite for music that he banished all musical instruments from the house. However, the boy, in Mainwaring’s words, ‘found means to get a little clavichord privately convey’d to a room at the top of the house. To this room he constantly stole when the family was asleep.’

Julian Perkins has chosen an eclectic variety of pieces ranging from the first half of the 17th to the middle of the 18th century. New to my ears was a Capriccio by Wolfgang Ebner, whose dance-like character makes it, in Perkins’s words, ‘a great opener’. Here and, indeed almost throughout, there are fascinating and often recognisable tangents. The Suite by Zachow, at one time Handel’s teacher, provides a lively instance of the pupil’s debt to his mentor. Of greater note, and perhaps the most satisfying item in the programme is Handel’s G minor Suite, HWV 452 which post-dates the composer’s Eight Great Suites by some 20 years. Two well-known harpsichord Sonatas, K9 and K208, by Domenico Scarlatti and a three movement Sonata by Arne sound well on the clavichord.

Perkins concludes with a group of miscellaneous pieces including Handel’s seldom-played version of the Lutheran chorale Jesu meine Freude and English composer William Babell’s arrangement of the celebrated aria from Handel’s opera Rinaldo, ‘Lascia ch’io pianga’. A fascinating release, thoughtfully assembled and stylishly played.

Nicholas Anderson