John Corigliano: Complete Solo Piano Music

The visceral, biting use of timbre heard in John Corigliano’s early symphonies extends to his 1968 Piano Concerto, a fascinating work that has hitherto been neglected by pianists, with the exception of the intrepid Barry Douglas (RCA, 1996). The four movements regularly venture into atonality, with changing time signatures and impromptu leaps between lyrical, almost Rachmaninovian melodies and pulse-led sections. Philip Edward Fisher is an excellent guide to this brilliant yet sometimes bewildering soundworld, efficiently negotiating the second movement’s 12-tone trio section of the Scherzo to clamber across the craggy peak of the third movement. After sitting peacefully to admire the view during a sparse pianissimo section, the exuberant cluster chords in the final Allegro see the pianist firmly plant his flag – while simultaneously tying together the various thematic material that has come before.