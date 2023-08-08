  1. Home
JS Bach: Partita No. 3 in A minor etc

Christian Zacharias (piano) (MDG)

JS Bach
Partita No. 3 in A minor, BWV 827; French Suites: No. 2 in C minor, BWV 813; No. 3 in B minor, BWV 814; No. 5 in G, BWV 816
Christian Zacharias (piano)
MDG 90322806 (CD/SACD)   60:48 mins

Composed in the early 1720s when Bach was writing mostly instrumental music, these four keyboard suites are outwardly conventional, but replete with a complex range of mood and manner. Pianist Christian Zacharias is clearly alive to their wealth of nuance and technical intricacy.

The A minor Partita provides the greatest challenges in figuration and ornamentation. Zacharias’s way with the work is unfussy: he neither attempts to emulate the harpsichord, though he uses judicious punctuation with some carefully-placed spread chords; nor does he allow modern piano sonority to take over. His considered approach is evident in the care with which he phrases the bass of the A minor Partita’s opening ‘Fantasia’ and his strong feeling for its major structural points. The succeeding ‘Allemande’is pleasingly whimsical as are the lighter movements, and his reading of the ‘Sarabande’ is a triumph with a sustained inner glow that draws the listener in.

The slighter French Suites, written for Bach’s second wife, Anna Magdalena, are given concentrated, rounded performances. The C minor Suite’s gently soulful ‘Allemande’ is shaped beautifully, and the lighter dances have an appropriate feeling of elegant insouciance; unfortunately the concluding ‘Gigue’ is a little too clipped. Zacharias’s reading of the G major Suite is overall the most convincing of the group with poise and grace in the middle movements matched by a headily infectious reading of the ‘Gigue’. Perfection amidst such variety is a tall order; but for the most part Zacharias comes very close.

Jan Smaczny

Professor Jan Smaczny

Critic, BBC Music Magazine

Jan Smaczny is an emeritus professor at Queen's University, Belfast and is an expert on Czech music, reviewing and writing for BBC Music Magazine. He has also written for titles including The Independent. Smaczny has published books on the Dvořák’s Cello Concerto (2007), Music in 19th-Century Ireland (2006) and Bach's B Minor Mass (2020).

