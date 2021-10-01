Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Instrumental
  4. JS Bach: Solo Violin Sonatas Nos 1-3 (Linus Roth)
All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

JS Bach: Solo Violin Sonatas Nos 1-3 (Linus Roth)

Linus Roth (violin) (Evil Penguin)

Our rating 
4.0 out of 5 star rating 4.0

Published:

EPRC 0039_Bach

JS Bach
Solo Violin Sonatas Nos 1-3
Linus Roth (violin)
Evil Penguin EPRC 0039   68:15 mins

During his five years at the court of Cöthen, from 1718-23, Bach produced some of his finest instrumental music. The sonatas and partitas for solo violin composed at this time have a beauty and intensity unrivalled in the repertoire. Biber’s solo violin music was a strong precursor, but Bach transcended these earlier models. Employing the familiar frame of the Italian church sonata, with its alternation of slow and fast movements, he produced in the three sonatas for violin works that take familiar rhythms and textures to new heights.

In a very personal accompanying note, Linus Roth writes of his intimate connection with Bach’s solo violin music from his earliest years, but also the way in which the exceptional circumstances of lockdown allowed him an ‘escape into a spiritual freedom’ in order to re-immerse himself in this remarkable music. His approach results in an attractive ‘inward’ quality, superbly captured by the recorded sound, bringing a poised and meditative dimension to the fugues, in particular that of the A minor Sonata. Not everything is flawless, but the C major Sonata is particularly winning with a serene opening Adagio and an exultant concluding Allegro which avoids any hint of flashy display.

Jan Smaczny

Advertisement

Authors

Beek_Michael_rgb

Michael Beek

Reviews Editor, BBC Music Magazine

Michael is the Reviews Editor of BBC Music Magazine. He was previously a freelance film music journalist and spent 15 years at St George's Bristol. Michael specialises in film and television music and was the Editor of MusicfromtheMovies.com. He has written for the BBC Proms, BBC Concert Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood in Vienna and Silva Screen Records.