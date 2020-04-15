Accessibility Links

Schubert: Impromptus etc

Jorg Demus (piano) (Eloquence)

5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

484 0777

Schubert
Impromptus, D.899 & 935; Klavierstücke, D.946 etc
Jorg Demus (piano)
Eloquence 484 0777 (1958/60)   111.30 mins (2 discs)

An outstanding example of DG’s typically clear and bass-light piano recordings of the late-’50s matching Jörg Demus’s immaculate phrasing, glowing cantabile and elegant soundworld to perfection.

