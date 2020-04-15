All products and recordings are chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Schubert: Impromptus etc
Jorg Demus (piano) (Eloquence)
Schubert
Impromptus, D.899 & 935; Klavierstücke, D.946 etc
Jorg Demus (piano)
Eloquence 484 0777 (1958/60) 111.30 mins (2 discs)
An outstanding example of DG’s typically clear and bass-light piano recordings of the late-’50s matching Jörg Demus’s immaculate phrasing, glowing cantabile and elegant soundworld to perfection.
