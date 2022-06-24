Solitude (Joo Yeon Sir)

Solitude

Biber: Passacaglia in G minor, C105; Kreisler: Recitative and Scherzo-Caprice for Solo Violin, Op. 6; Paganini: Caprices Nos 10 & 24, Op. 1; R Panufnik: Hora Bessarabia; Fazil Say: Cleopatra; Joo Yeon Sir: My Dear Bessie; Laura Snowden: Through the Fog; Ysaÿe: Sonata No. 6, Op. 27

Joo Yeon Sir (violin)

Rubicon RCD1076 56:35 mins

Advertisement

Joo Yeon Sir’s latest album Solitude is her third for the innovative British label Rubicon Classics. In the seven years since graduating from London’s Royal College of Music, Sir has established a reputation for her stylistic flair

and versatility.

The opening track, Biber’s Passacaglia, displays a clarity and elegance we might expect from the most seasoned practitioners of historical performance. Sir’s interpretations of warhorses of the violin repertoire by violinist/composers Nicolò Paganini, Fritz Kreisler and Eugène Ysaÿe are equally flawless and authoritative. The lithe and compelling virtuosity of Kreisler’s Op. 6 Recitative and Scherzo Caprice is a particular highlight, and the two Paganini caprices Nos 10 and 24 from Op. 1 are utterly majestic.

Four contemporary works include music by Roxanna Panufnik, Fazil Say and premiere recordings of music by guitarist/composer Laura Snowden and Sir herself. In Snowden’s Through the Fog, Sir effectively distils the work’s veiled mystery, and her own My Dear Bessie gives free reign to the violin’s innate vocality and timbral flexibility.

Acknowledging the importance of the listener, Sir’s thoughtful and sincere sleeve notes frame the collection. This is elegant, refined and authoritative musicianship in action.

Advertisement

Ingrid Pearson