Tales from Russia

How typically idiosyncratic of Simon Trpčeski to begin his latest recorded recital quietly, intuitively, with Prokofiev’s Tales of an Old Grandmother . These elliptical pieces, the first Prokofiev completed after leaving post-revolutionary Russia for what he thought would be a short tour of America, conjure nostalgia through their singular lyricism and mysterious refrains. Trpčeski gilds them with perfectly-judged tone, matched by a recording which is as full and lovely as any I’ve heard for a pianist as good as this.

The Tales are also the only pieces intended for the keyboard, though curiously Prokofiev ‘recorded’ a player-piano pot-pourri of themes from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade. Here is the whole thing, and though you sometimes miss the orchestral master’s allocation of instrumental solos, Trpčeski ‘conducts’ his own interpretation so magnificently towards a series of towering climaxes that you understand his special love for this music. The big sea-swells are hair-raising – the last one in the finale so massive that it almost sounds as if a third recorded hand had been added; but the biggest surprise is the time and atmosphere Trpčeski allots to the mood-conjuring, starting with those mysterious chords Rimsky-Korsakov acknowledged as indebted to Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream Overture. The same is true of the Night on Bare Mountain, Konstantin Chernov transcribing Korsakov re-ordering Musorgsky: where a mere virtuoso might rush through the demon-banishing dawn, Trpčeski makes it a most magical tone painting.

David Nice