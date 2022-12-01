The Future is Female, Vol. 2 – The Dance (Sarah Cahill)

The Future is Female, Vol. 2 – The Dance

Works by Dring, Jacquet de la Guerre, Jolas, Kats-Chernin, M Monk, G Ortíz, ZP Perry, C Schumann, Tailleferre & Wong

Sarah Cahill (piano)

First Hand Records FHR132 72:59 mins

‘Dance’ is the theme of Sarah Cahill’s second volume in ‘The Future is Female’, a project that involves more than 70 pieces by women composers. As with the fine first instalment (reviewed in June 2022), the American pianist takes us on a chronological journey that zips around the world, stitching together contrasting styles into an enjoyable musical patchwork. The dance theme is lightly worn, drawing on Baroque gigues, waltzes, tangos and piano rags, all played stylishly and straightforwardly by Cahill.

The Suite No. 1 in D minor, by Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre, opens the disc, a work written in 1687, lost then rediscovered in the 1980s, a familiar story for historical music by women. Five movements are included here, revealing the French composer’s improvisatory flair. Over two centuries on, her compatriot Germaine Tailleferre adopted an insouciant neo-classical air for her Partita, with its nod to Debussy’s ‘Clair de Lune’ in the ‘Notturno’ central movement. There’s a subtle French connection elsewhere, too: although born a good 20 years apart and inhabiting different stylistic worlds, both Zenobia Powell Perry and Betsy Jolas, whose Rhapsody and Tango Si feature here, studied with Milhaud. Via Elena Kats-Chernin and Gabriela Ortiz, Cahill journeys to 2019, with Theresa Wong’s invigorating She Dances Naked Under Palm Trees, whose 13/8 metre, aptly enough, reflects the number 13 as a symbol of the divine feminine.

Rebecca Franks