Virtuoso Piano Transcriptions

Taverna is possibly at his best in the most suave and delicate numbers. The pianistic candelabra in the Strauss waltz twinkle like Venetian glass and the whole piece oozes joy and charm. The Bach/Rachmaninov transcriptions achieve an excellent balance between the clarity and poise of Bach’s originals and the pianist-composer’s delicious harmonic embellishments; Taverna never lets glamour get the better of grace. Schubert receives the Liszt makeover in three songs, of which ‘Die Forelle’ perhaps comes off best; ‘Erlkönig’ in this performance could benefit from a little more contrast between the different ‘voices’ in the poem. There is even more sense of a challenge in the Liszt operatic extravaganzas; occasionally one might reach for the volume control to reduce the thunder a little – though frankly I’d applaud any pianist who can pull these off in concert and emerge with hands and brain intact.

Jessica Duchen