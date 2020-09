COMPOSERS: Mozart

LABELS: Eloquence

ALBUM TITLE: Mozart

WORKS: Requiem

PERFORMER: Soloists; Wiener Hofmusikkapelle; Wiener Philharmoniker/Josef Krips

CATALOGUE NO: 482 6530 (1950)

Boys choristers sing the soprano and alto parts (including solos) in this wiry mono recording. Krips was a great Mozartian, but this all-male Requiem has mainly curiosity value.

Terry Blain