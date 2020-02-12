Accessibility Links

This debut recording of Tchaikovsky puts the Rolstons on the map

‘This beautifully recorded debut release confirms not only the Rolston String Quartet’s superb technical accomplishment and their impeccably blended sound, but also a maturity of interpretative approach that can only be achieved after long and patient engagement with the music’, writes Erik Levi. 

Tchaikovsky
Souvenirs: String Quartet No. 1; Album for the Young – extracts; Souvenir de Florence*
Rolston String Quartet, *Miguel da Silva (viola), *Gary Hoffman (cello)
Fuga Libera FUG 757   69:40 mins

