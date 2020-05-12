Early Strauss cello sonata given a recording it deserves

R Strauss

Cello Sonata (original & revised versions); Lieder (arr. cello) – Zueignung; Die Nacht; Du meines Herzens Kronelein; Morgen; Der Rosenkavalier – Concert Waltz etc

Raphaela Gromes (cello); Julien Riem (piano)

Sony Classical 19439718832 71:14 mins

Advertisement

‘With Strauss coming out of copyright, it is only now that the first version of the 17-year-old composer’s Op. 6 Cello Sonata (1881-2) is available, a work he substantially revised to achieve the work we know today. In this persuasive performance by Raphaela Gromes and Julian Riem, the early work bursts into irrepressible life. Beguiling song arrangements make up the balance of the disc. Beautifully detailed performances combine with a powerful sense of music cherished. Recommended.’

Advertisement

Media Files :

