Early Strauss cello sonata given a recording it deserves

'In this persuasive performance by Raphaela Gromes and Julian Riem, the early work bursts into irrepressible life'

5.0 out of 5 star rating 5.0

R Strauss
Cello Sonata (original & revised versions); Lieder (arr. cello) – Zueignung; Die Nacht; Du meines Herzens Kronelein; Morgen; Der Rosenkavalier – Concert Waltz etc
Raphaela Gromes (cello); Julien Riem (piano)
Sony Classical 19439718832   71:14 mins 

‘With Strauss coming out of copyright, it is only now that the first version of the 17-year-old composer’s Op. 6 Cello Sonata (1881-2) is available, a work he substantially revised to achieve the work we know today. In this persuasive performance by Raphaela Gromes and Julian Riem, the early work bursts into irrepressible life. Beguiling song arrangements make up the balance of the disc. Beautifully detailed performances combine with a powerful sense of music cherished. Recommended.’

