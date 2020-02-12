Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Reviews
  3. Monthly Choice
  4. Martyn Brabbins leads a wholly new interpretation of Vaughan Williams’s ‘Pastoral’

Martyn Brabbins leads a wholly new interpretation of Vaughan Williams’s ‘Pastoral’

orchestral_19-807b40d-0fa5e52.jpg

‘Martyn Brabbins is superbly alert to the intricacies of the musical texture,’ writes Stephen Johnson. ‘I’ve rarely, if ever, been so aware of this symphony as a subtle but sustained emotional narrative.’

Advertisement

Vaughan Williams
Symphony No. 3 ‘Pastoral’; Symphony No. 4; Saraband ‘Helen’
Elizabeth Watts (soprano), David Philip Butt (tenor), BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Martyn Brabbins
Hyperion CDA68280   80:57 mins

Advertisement

Media Files :

Tags

You may also like

Christoph Prégardien

Mahler • Rihm

Marc-André Hamelin Janacek

Janáček • Schumann

Fauré Requiem King's College Cambridge

Fauré

Hasse Siroe re di Persia

Hasse