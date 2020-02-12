Martyn Brabbins leads a wholly new interpretation of Vaughan Williams’s ‘Pastoral’

‘Martyn Brabbins is superbly alert to the intricacies of the musical texture,’ writes Stephen Johnson. ‘I’ve rarely, if ever, been so aware of this symphony as a subtle but sustained emotional narrative.’

Vaughan Williams

Symphony No. 3 ‘Pastoral’; Symphony No. 4; Saraband ‘Helen’

Elizabeth Watts (soprano), David Philip Butt (tenor), BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus/Martyn Brabbins

Hyperion CDA68280 80:57 mins

