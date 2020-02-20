Mark Springer: Army of Lovers

One-act chamber opera Army of Lovers is inspired by the Sacred Band of Thebes: 150 pairs of male lovers who were the elite fighters in the Theban Army, immortalised by Plutarch. The half-hour work is scored for piano – played here by the composer – countertenor (Derek Lee Ragin), tenor (Thomas Segen) and baritone (Alexander Robin Baker). It imagines what happens when an individual soldier dies and the pairs system is compromised. The voices are used imaginatively to create textural variety, such as the improvisatory-like section towards the end that evokes ‘the voices of 300 men’. The opera was first performed in Italy at the Castello di Potentino and recorded in that castle’s chapel. Unfortunately, the performance is let down by the quality of the recording. The piano part in particular is hampered by an unflattering acoustic.