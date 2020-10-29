Mozart Arias II (Regula Mühlemann)

Mozart

Mozart Arias II – Arias from Idomeneo, Lucio Silla, The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, etc

Regula Mühlemann (soprano); Basel Chamber Orchestra/Umberto Bendetti Michelangeli

Sony Classical 19439752372 50:27 mins

This is the Swiss soprano’s second Mozart collection following a previous selection involving the same forces in 2016. Her voice is gently luminous and true in pitch, her singing of a scale ideal for this acoustic – yet she can pack an emotional punch.

In Giunia’s aria ‘Parto m’affretto’ from Lucio Silla, her engagement is infectious, though never overstated; she supplies technical virtuosity as and when required, but the result is always meaningful. Her unflawed ‘L’amerò’ is delicately, thoughtfully interpreted; similarly, ‘Ach, ich fühl’s’ is notable for her immaculately produced tone and perfectly shaped line. In ‘Ruhe sanft’ her phrasing is lit up with a humane glow of tenderness and once again matched by technical ease.

Her selection includes Susanna’s alternative aria from Figaro – an ideal interpretation with a good trill: she also relishes the text. Rosina’s aria from La finta semplice is sheer delight. In the concert aria ‘Ah se in ciel, benigne stelle’, she makes getting around the runs and the high notes sound the most natural thing in the world

The conductor’s steady, unhurried approach is refreshing in this repertoire. The acoustic achieves an ideal balance between immediacy and depth. Altogether an essential disc for Mozart lovers.

George Hall